Court adjourns Kalindo case over lawyer no-show

Zomba Chief Resident Magistrate, Austin Banda, has adjourned to a later date a case involving politician, Bon Kalindo, following the absence of his lawyer Gilbert Khonyongwa.

Counsel Timothy Chirwa who represented Kalindo’s lawyer, requested for adjournment saying Khonyongwa, who is the lead lawyer, was attending to another case in Lilongwe.

“It could have not been possible to cross examine the witness since Mr Kalindo did not choose me to be his lawyer. I am not in a good position to cross-examine the witnesses,” said Chirwa.

Public Prosecutor, Levison Mangani said government was no happy with the adjournment describing it as unprofessional saying Khonyongwa could have notified the court in time.

Magistrate Banda granted the adjournment saying it was not Kalindo’s fault. However, Banda said the situation delays the passing of judgement. He the ordered that Khonyongwa will personally pay the expenses for the proceedings which were supposed to be done today.

Both the state and defence have since been tasked to fix a new date within 20 days.

Kalindo is answering charges of uttering false information concerning the death of former Deputy Speaker, Clement Chiwaya, as well as the killing and abductions of persons with albinism.

Chiwaya committed suicide at Parliament Building in Lilongwe last year by shooting himself.

Reported by Lazarus Nkolombidzo & Nick Kayange – Malawi News Agency