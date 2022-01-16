Legendary musician Chalamanda celebrates 92nd birthday

Legendary musician Gides Chalamanda will have a birthday dinner at Crossroads Hotel in Malawi’s commercial city of Blantyre tonight.

Posting on his Facebook page, Chalamanda’s manager Pemphero Mphande said all is set for the Chalamanda’s birthday party and that it will start at 7: 00 PM in the evening.

“The church has sung happy birthday to Mr. Chalamanda. This evening at 7 PM, we are holding a birthday dinner for him at Crossroads Hotel in Blantyre. You can support the legendary musician by booking a seat at the dinner table for only K30, 000,” said Mphande.

He added that the Linny hitmaker will perform at the party to entertain the audiences with his songs.

The birthday dinner party has been organized by Scallas at Scallas cafe.

The international star and Linny Hoo hit maker was born on 15 January 1931. He is the oldest musician in Malawi.

Chalamanda’s music career started in mid-1940s when he started teaching himself how play gallon guitars.

Last year, Chalamanda’s hit song Linny trended across the world through social media platform Tiktok.