Malawi puts mandatory vaccination plan on hold

Malawi Human Rights Commission Executive Secretary Habiba Osman has welcomed government’s decision to suspend implementation of mandatory vaccination in order to pave way for consultations on the issue.

Government through Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda last year announced plan to introduce mandatory vaccination this month. Chiponda said journalists, civil servants and health workers would be required to get vaccinated.

However, in an interview with local media yesterday, Ministry of Health spokesperson Adrian Chikumbe said mandatory vaccination has been suspended to pave way for consultations.

“We are currently soliciting views from the public on the matter thereafter the ministry will consult the Office of the Attorney General for guidance before presenting the findings to the public,” said Chikumbe.

Reacting to the decision, Osman described the suspension as a good move and urged government to tell the citizens the benefits of the vaccine.

“And, that is what is needed. At the same time consult and educate the citizens on the benefits of the vaccine Basi. Good move,” she tweeted.

The suspension of the plan to introduce mandatory vaccinations comes after strong opposition from rights activists who argued that mandatory vaccination is a violation of human rights.