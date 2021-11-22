Chilima says Malawi is a land of untapped opportunities

Vice President Saulos Chilima has told potential investors at the Expo 2020 Dubai that Malawi has endless investment opportunities in many sectors such as Agro-processing, Tourism, Energy, Mining and Manufacturing.

He made the remarks during the opening ceremony for Malawi’s National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday, 20 November 2021

Chilima said: “Malawi is a land of untapped opportunities waiting to be explored. The Country boasts of its beautiful scenery, abundant natural resources, hardworking and skilled labour, a peaceful and welcoming environment, a fair judicial system and ceaseless investment and trade opportunities.”

Malawi celebrated its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai with an impressive line-up of cultural and entertainment activities as well as government and business meetings.

Malawi’s delegation included the Minister of Trade, Hon. Sosten Alfred Gwengwe, M.P; Minister of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife, Honorable Dr Michael Bizwick Usi; Minister of Mining, Honourable Rashid Abdul Gaffar, Dr. Janet Banda, SC, Deputy Secretary to the President and Cabinet and other senior Officials from relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Dubai Expo 2020 represented the government of the United Arab Emirates.

Mubarak reaffirmed the excellent bilateral relations between UAE and Malawi. He informed the gathering that the United Arab Emirates and Malawi are developing diplomatic and economic ties in order to further integrate opportunities and accelerate progress in areas of mutual interest such as investment, education, information and communication technology and innovation.

Later in the day, the Minister of Trade Hon. Sosten Gwengwe, together with Ministers of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife and Mining, engaged UAE Business Captains in a business-briefing forum aimed at promoting Malawian products and attracting Foreign Direct Investment. The meeting generated several UAE Investment leads in the areas of meat processing and export, solar energy generation, gold mining, heath care and trade financing.

Running until 31 March 2022, Expo 2020 has invited visitors from every corner of the globe to join the making of a new world in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture