Fake Police officer arrested in Ntchisi

Chakhadza Banda, 43, has been arrested in Ntchisi after he posed as a police officer at an Agricultural Inputs Subsidy program (AIP) satellite depot at Nthesa trading centre in the district.

Sergeant Yohane Tasowana, Public Relations Officer for Ntchisi police station said Banda, while wearing a police uniform, collected national identity cards from women at the depot. He claimed that he had been tasked with verification of AIP beneficiaries.

Becoming suspicious with his conduct, the village headman informed police who, with the help of community policing members, nabbed him.

Upon interrogation, the police discovered that Banda stole the police uniform from a certain police officer’s house in Area 24 in Lilongwe.

The law enforcers are still investigating the matter, and Banda will appear in court soon after the investigations to answer charge of personating a police officer.

Banda hails from Suza Village, Traditional Authority Kaomba in Kasungu District.