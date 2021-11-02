Mob in Malawi kills 12-year-old boy

A mob in Chikwawa has today stoned to death a 12-year-old-boy, accusing him of killing other people using magic.

The mob killing happened after five people went missing after a canoe they were in capsized at Chikuse Island on Shire River.

The boy operated the canoe which sunk. He safely swam to the shore but was apprehended by the mob who accused of killing the other people in magic.

An eyewitness, Joseph Tembo, said the mob believe the boy owned a “magic crocodile” which he was using to punish those he had issues with.

Chikwawa police Officer-in-Charge, Assistant Commissioner Alex Simenti, said the body of one woman who was in the boat was retrieved from the water.

Chikuse island is located between the areas of Livunzu and Mitondo to its eastern side and Nchalo Trading Centre to the west.