ACB screening complaint against Mota

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has said it is considering processes for handling complaints against Mota Engil.

In September this year, Centre for Mindset Change (CMC) asked the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate Mota Engil and Roads Authority (RA) in Malawi over the cost of the Area 18 Interchange.

The Interchange was constructed as part of the Area 49 to Parliament Roundabout road project. Initially, K6.7 billion was set aside for the project but the cost rose to K14.4 billion after the interchange project was added.

The organisation also recently raised questions over a K48 billion contract awarded to Mota Engil for Marka-Bangula Railway Section Rehabilitation Project. According to CMC, there are irregularities which may see Mota Engll later raising the cost of the works.

ACB boss Chizuma has since acknowledged receiving the request to investigate the Roads Authority and Mota Engil Africa over the interchange contract.

“Kindly be advised that your complaint is undergoing screening some screen processes, which will determine how the Bureau will handle the matter. As and when it is possible, the Bureau will be giving you some updates on the matter,” said Chizuma in a letter dated 26 October and addressed to CMC.

CMC Executive Director Phillip Kamangira has expressed satisfaction with response saying the ACB has shown commitment to look into the complaint.