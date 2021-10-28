Facebook rebrands to Meta

Facebook has rebranded its name to Meta “to bring the metaverse” of the company’s apps and technologies together “under one new company brand”.

Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced Meta at the company’s 2021 annual Connect conference earlier today in his Founder’s address.

“We are at the beginning of the next chapter for the internet, and it’s the next chapter for our company too”, said Zuckerberg

“The next platform will be even more immersive — an embodied internet where you’re in the experience, not just looking at it. We call this the metaverse, and it will touch every product we build,” he added.

The company saud in a statement that Meta will help to build technologies that can help people “connect, find communities, and grow businesses”.

“When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world.

Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology”, reads the statement.

Facebook has recently come under heavy fire criticism about its privacy policy.