Malawi to observe International Day of Peace

Minister of Civic Education Timothy Mtambo

By Emmanuel Chilemba – Contributor

Ministry of Civic Education and National Unity says all is set for the International Day of Peace Commemoration Forum which is scheduled to be held tomorrow at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

The forum will mark Malawi’s commemoration of the International Day of Peace, which is observed around the world on 21st September every year.

According to a statement signed by the ministry’s principal secretary Elizabeth Gomani Chindebvu, the event will be commemorated under the theme “Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world,” which has been localised to: “Recovering better for an equitable, peaceful, and sustainable Malawi.”

State vice president Right Honourable Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, is expected to grace the occasion as a Guest of Honour.

“In 2021, as we rebuild from the Covid-19 pandemic, we are inspired to think creatively and collectively about how to help everyone recover better, how to build resilience, and how to transform our world into one that is more equal, more just, inclusive, sustainable, and healthier.

“We must be reminded that we are not each other’s enemy. To be able to recover from the devastation of the pandemic, we must make peace with one another,” reads in part the statement.

The United Nations General Assembly declared the International Day of Peace as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire.