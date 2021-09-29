Makileni’s K755m claim to be reassessed

Chakaka Nyirenda

A court has ordered a reassessment of the K755 million claim by former Ministry of Labour Principal Secretary Christopher Makileni who complained of unfair dismissal.

Last year, a consent order showed that Government through the Office of the Attorney General had agreed to pay Makileni the money.

On Monday this week, the Industrial Relations Court quashed the consent order and ordered that there should be a reassessment of the claim within 30 days from September 27 2021.

The ruling comes after the Office of the Attorney General (AG) challenged the claim at the court.

IRC deputy chairperson Howard Pemba in the ruling said Makileni should file his assessment bundle within seven days from the date of the ruling and the AG should file a response within 14 days receiving the bundle.

AG Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda said the State is ready with its case and will present its arguments in court.

Makileni’s lawyer, Paul Maulidi, told the local media that the ruling has delayed settlement of the claim by a year.

Last year, an Industrial Court consent order dated 4 August, 2020 leaked on social media. It showed that Makileni was awarded K216 million as pension, K205 million for loss of motor vehicle, K270 million as salary before tax and K63 million fuel allowance.

The order was signed by Registrar of the court, lawyer for Makileni and the then Attorney General Chikosa Silungwe.

However, Silungwe last year disowned his purported signature that was on the consent order.