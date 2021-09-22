Malawi police using fake receipts to pocket public funds

Malawi Police Service (MPS) has arrested two police officers in Lilongwe for stealing K14.7 million in public funds using fake receipts and for failing to account for K51.5 million.

The two officers have been identified Emmanuel Magombo aged 46 and Victor Masonga aged 46 work in the service traffic and transport section of the police.

Police have also arrested three Assistant Printers at Government Print. The suspects are Phillip Mwenye Phiri aged 46, Theresa M Nkhoma aged 46 and Dennis Chikuni Banda aged 58.

According to Lingadzi Police, Inspector General of Police Dr George Kainja got a tip off that there was gross mismanagement of government revenue happening at service traffic and transport section.

Deputy Inspector General of MPS Meryline Yolamu constituted an Investigative Audit into the matter and it was revealed that the suspects, in the period between 1 July, 2020 and 30 June 2021 collected money amounting to K14,743,000 using fake general receipts.

The money collected was not being Banked in Government Account Number One.

Further to that, the suspects while working as Administrative Officers failed to account for government revenue amounting to K51,589,603.61, and also abused revenue amounting to K1,580,000 by used the money for personal matters.

No recovery of the stolen money has so far been made but more arrests are expected as investigations continue.