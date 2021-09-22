Gaba, Porn star fight after partying

Gabadinho Mhago continues to make headlines in South Africa for all the wrong reasons.

The former Bloemfontein Celtic and Bidvest Wits attacker, who is now playing for Orlando Pirates, was involved in a heated debate with South Africa’s 20-year old Porno actress Wandi Ndlovu hours after partying together at Propaganda Club in Tshwane.

According to Daily Sun newspaper, the duo, together with others, decided to continue partying after curfew hours and they later stopped at a garage in Sandton where they wanted to top up their fuel.

However, things didn’t go according to plan as Mhango drove over Ndlovu’s foot.

“We were travelling in two cars and ours was driven by Gabadinho.

“I got out to get some fresh air and as I tried to get back in, Gabadinho drove over my foot. I screamed in pain but he wouldn’t stop the car,” she claimed.

According to Wandi, when the incident happened, the soccer star allegedly refused to take her to the hospital because it was after curfew.

“I was in pain and I started shouting at him. I told him to leave me at the garage so I could go to a nearby hospital, but he refused. Eventually, he dropped me off somewhere and I got a taxi home to Katlehong in Ekurhuleni,” she told Daily Sun.

A friend of Wandi claimed: “We were partying with Gabadinho at a club. But we decided to go to a private place in Sandton, where we were going to party more without curfew restrictions.

“We stopped for fuel first. This is where Wandi’s foot got injured. There was a fight among ourselves because Wandi was no longer willing to go to Sandton, she wanted to be taken back home.

“We left her at another garage because she was in pain and fighting with us. We then drove off with Gabadinho,” said the friend.

The next morning, Wandi tried to open a case, but cops allegedly told her she’d have to do it in Tshwane.

“I realised it would cost too much and take too long to travel back and forth, so I decided not to open a case but I believe God will punish him for me,” she said.

However, this was denied by Gabadinho that he drove over Wandi, saying he wasn’t the one driving the car when the incident happened.

He said he drove straight home from the club and his friend, Kevin Banda, agreed to drive Wandi and her friends home.

“As he was driving them home, they stopped at a garage and that was when she was injured. I was about to get home when Kevin phoned me. At the time, Wandi was insulting everyone in the car.

“I only went back to calm the situation and I decided to drive Wandi and her friends back home,” he said.

According to Mhango, Wandi was only trying to harm his reputation.

“I think she’s desperate for money and she was trying to trap me,” he said.

Gabadinho’s friend, Kevin, confirmed his version of events to the SunTeam.

Orlando Pirates administrator Floyd Mbele said he was not aware of the incident and could not comment.

“We can only start acting when a complaint is lodged and we get both versions of the story,” he said.

Police spokesman Captain Mavela Masondo said Wandi could open a case at any time.

Source: Daily Sun