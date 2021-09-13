Minibus crash kills seven in Dowa

At least seven people have died in a road accident that occurred at Katengeza along Salima-Lilongwe M14 road in Dowa today.

According to Dowa Police Spokesperson Gladson M’bumpha, the accident occurred at Katengeza Trading Centre around 05:30 hours.

The victims were travelling in a minibus registration number NB 6484 from the direction of Kaphathenga towards Mvera along Salima– Lilongwe M14 road with eighteen passengers on board.

Upon arrival at Katengeza Trading Centre, the rear side tyre burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle due to speeding and swerved to the extreme off-side where the vehicle overturned twice.

Due to the impact, 7 passengers were pronounced dead at Salima District Hospital after sustaining various degrees of injuries.

The victims have been identified Mr. Morris Davie aged 57, Mr. Haswell Njawala, Mrs. Alice Mmera, Mr. Gift Helemu, 27, Mr. Hassan Kapasule, 24, Mr. Kelvin Kalulu and Mr. Maxwell Makonde, 30.

The victims include three nurses from Nkhotakota who were on their way to attend a workshop.

The driver sustained fractures on left leg and arm and has been referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital for further treatment. Eleven passengers escaped with minor injuries.

Preliminary police investigations show that the accident occurred due to speeding as evidenced by the distance of 160m which the vehicle moved from the point the tyre burst to the point of impact where it overturned twice.