Sparc provides K2m for ICT Expo

Ward (L) handing over a cheque to Kasasi

Malawi’s ICT service providers Sparc Systems Limited has made a donation of K2 million to Information Communications Technology Association of Malawi (ICTAM) for the upcoming Information Communications Technology Expo which will be held from 27 to 29 September at the Bingu International Conference Center (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the cheque presentation at Sparc’ Head Office in Blantyre on Monday afternoon, Senior Technical Sales Engineer Esnor Ward said her company understand how ICT companies have been affected by Covid-19 hence contributing towards the ICT Expo.

“As an ICT company, we do understand the impact of Covid-19 on the ICT industry. The upcoming Expo is very important as it brings together most of the ICT players to showcase their innovations and technologies which is in line with what we do as Sparc Systems Limited. It is for this reason that we thought it wise to sponsor the event so as to make an impact and cushion the negative effects of Covid-19 on ICT industry,” she said.

On his part, ICTAM’s Vice President Andrew Kasasi hailed Sparc Systems Limited for the timely donation.

“ICTAM is very grateful for the timely donation from one of the biggest companies in the ICT sector. Every organization needs money to run effectively and with the upcoming function, this donation has come at a right time as it will help us to settle our bills and to assist in the proper planning of the Expo especially to the organizers so that it will be successful.”

“The Expo is coming this month end at BICC and I have just been told that Malawi’s President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera will grace the occasion and this is a big honor to the ICT industry which anticipates great things from different participants and different companies which offer different technologies who are going to showcase their products and services,” he explained.

Kasasi also added that during the event, ICT companies will showcase different solutions and services which are being used in this pandemic.

“Yes, participants will showcase solutions and services that are being used during this period of Covid-19 pandemic. These are services and solutions that are being sold to different organizations which are enablers for the organizations to be able to work and adapt during this pandemic and what we are seeing from these companies is something which Malawi needs in order to thrive during this difficult period,” he concluded.

This will be the second year for ICTAM to hold an Expo event.