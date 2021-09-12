Devotion: Full of Joy

James 1:2. “Count it all joy, my brothers, when you fall into various temptations.”

Joy and happiness are different. Happiness comes when something good has happened. Happiness can be lost when something bad happens. However, someone with joy doesn’t see whether something has happened or not. Choose joy and you will never have someone spoiling your day again.

The Lord through Paul the Apostle admonish Christians to rejoice always. This means it is possible as I already highlighted to keep your joy 24 hours every day. You can get bad news and still maintain the joy. Your joy is not in the things but in the Lord.

Philippians 4:4 “Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, Rejoice.”

Don’t be one of those who think that to be joyful is a sign of irresponsibility. They want to be worried or to look sad so that people would sympathize with them. To them looking worried is a sign of seriousness. We are filled with joy because all things are working for our good.

A joyful heart prevents and cures diseases and sicknesses.

Proverbs 17:22 “A joyful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones.”

The Joy of the Lord is the strength. If you rejoice always, you have strength all the time. Nehemiah 8:10…” neither be ye sorry; for the joy of the LORD is your strength.”

Remember if you have any issues cast them unto Jesus and retain your joy. Don’t allow anybody to steal your joy. 1 Peter 5:7 “Casting all your care on him; for he cares for you.”

Worry will never add anything to your life. Matthew 6:25-27 “Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink, or about your body, what you will wear. Isn’t there more to life than food and more to the body than clothing? Look at the birds in the sky: They do not sow, or reap, or gather into barns, yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Aren’t you more valuable than they are? And which of you by worrying can add even one hour to his life?”

Prayer

Dear Father, I thank you for the joy that is within me which you gave me. I refuse to worry. I choose to be joyful regardless of the circumstances of this life. In Jesus Name. Amen