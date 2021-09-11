Alumni donates PPE, learning materials to Mvera Secondary School in Dowa

Mvera Secondary School alumni class of 1987 on Friday donated learning materials to students and personal protective equipment (PPE) to the school to help in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

Among others, they donated face masks, hand washing soap, buckets, exercise books and pens worth about K500, 000.

Speaking in an interview, Chairperson of the grouping Winston Katendema said they made a donation to support government effort in promoting education and also ensuring that both learners and teachers are Covid-19 free at the school.

“As ex-students of this school, we want to ensure that learners have necessary learning materials for their studies and also making sure that Mvera Secondary school is a safe environment, free from Covid-19,” he said.

Katendema said government alone cannot reach out to all the schools in the country with Covid-19 preventive materials hence the need for stakeholders to also take part saying they were excited to present the materials for school use.

Mvera Secondary School Head teacher Lenson Mkandawire expressed gratitude for the timely donation saying the spread of coronavirus needs to be contained by all means and made an assurance that they will put the donated materials in good use.

“On behalf of the entire school, let me say we are excited that this donation has come at an opportune time when Dowa has not been spared with the pandemic. We will put these donated materials in good use to achieve its intended purpose.

“Giving the students leaning materials is also an encouragement on its own and it is an indication that there are others who wish them well in their academic journey,” he said.

Mkandawire further appealed for more support on the same saying the school has a large number of learners and they don’t have adequate sanitary equipment.

Representative of the students, form one student Ganizani Kawale, said he was happy that former students of the school who are working in various institutions spared time to visit them and also to share with them blessing through the donation of Covid-19 preventive materials and leaning materials.

The group also made a commitment to support two form 1 needy students with tuition fees until they finish form 4.