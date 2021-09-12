Criminals abandon bag of elephant teeth in Mangochi

Police are hunting for two criminals whom the police busted but immediately bolted after dumping a sack bag containing animal specimen believed to be elephant teeth.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi said the incident occurred on the night of Saturday at Mponda Village, Traditional Authority Katuli in the district.

Daudi added that officers were tipped by members of the community that two strangers were roaming around the said village on a motorcycle whilst carrying the bag.

“Detectives rushed to the area and intercepted the duo. Upon being stopped, the duo sped off into a nearby bush en route to Mozambique and dropped the bag which the pillion passenger carried on his head,” she explained.

She went on to say that after a thorough search in the bag, the officers found pieces of animal specimen believed to be elephant teeth.

Meanwhile, National Parks and Wildlife department has been informed for identification of the specimen and Police are still on the ground to arrest the suspects.