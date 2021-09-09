University student murdered over beer and girlfriend

A 21-year-old university student has been killed at Mchengautuba in Mzuzu allegedly over beer and a girlfriend.

Mzuzu Police Station Public Relations Officer, Paul Tembo, has identified the victim as Cyrus Kadzanja who was a first-year student at University of Livingstonia.

Police have since arrested a 19-year-old boy over the murder. The suspect is a form 2 student at Chibavi Community Day Secondary School in Mzuzu.

Kadzanja and the suspect fought over beer bottles at the drinking joint at Mchengautuba. Reports also show that the two fought over a girl they were both in love with.

Following the fight, Kadzanja died while receiving treatment, leading to the arrest of the suspect.