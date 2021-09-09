Four men nabbed over Indian hemp

Police in Mangochi have arrested four men who were found in possession of 24 bags of Indian hemp.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi has identified the four as Jafali Phiri, 34, Jussab Masha, Andrew Banda, 21, and Petro Davie, 24.

Daudi said that the four were arrested yesterday at Maloya village Traditional Authority Chilipa in Mangochi.

She added that Mangochi Police detectives were tipped by members of the community that Jafali Phiri, 34, and three others were transporting the illicit drug from Nkhotakota to Balaka via Mangochi.

“Following the tip, the suspects were intercepted along Chilipa-Balaka road in a white Toyota Sienta registration number NN7778,” said Daudi.

She went on to say that Police found 24 bags of Indian hemp loaded in the motor vehicle without permit hence arrested the suspects and also impounded the motor vehicle.

All suspects will appear before court to answer the charge of being found in possession of Cannabis sativa without permit which is contrary to section 6 as read with section 19 of dangerous drugs act.

Meanwhile, Police in the district are extending gratitude to members of the community for their support in the fight against criminal activities.

Jafali Phiri and Jussab Masha hail from Balaka, Andrew Banda hails from Salima while Petro Davie, 24 hails from Dedza.