Veep Chilima to grace Flames fundraising golf tourney

Vice President Dr. Saulos Kalus Chilima will participate in the Kuyipatsa Moto Flames fundraising golf tournament at the Lilongwe golf club on October 2.

The tournament has been organised by the Flames Resource Mobilisation Task force to source funds for Flames preparations and participation at the Total Energies AFCON 2021 Cameroon.

The committees’ spokesperson Tulipo Mwenelupembe said they are targeting over 100 golfers to participate at this tournament.

“The golfers will play in a team of two sponsored by corporates or individuals at a sponsorship fee of MK300, 000 per team. We are also engaging various corporates to partner us by buying some of our sponsorship packages,” said Mwenelupembe, who is FAM’s Marketing and Broadcasting Manager.

He said the event will be broadcast live on Mibawa TV and FAM Facebook page in order to enable FAM partners exploit advertising collateral through advertising.

“The ‘Kuyipatsa Moto Flames Fundraising VVIP Golf tournament’ will be the first ever fundraising golf tournament in Malawi to be broadcast live on national TV. The partnership between us, the football fraternity, and the golfing fraternity has shown that through collaboration we can achieve great things,” he said.

The task force, which is led by FAMs first Vice President Justice Jabbar Alide, has lined up several activities in between now and December before the team leaves for Cameroon.