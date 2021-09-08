Minister Nyalonje says strict security measures taken to prevent exam leakage

Minister of Education Agnes Nyalonje has disclosed that Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) this year has taken strict security precautions to ensure the 2021 national examinations are valid, reliable and professionally managed.

MANEB is managing the Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) exams which have started today, the Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) exams which have been re-introduced this year after being abolished in 2016 and the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, Nyalonje said they have engaged qualified and experienced teachers in the entire process of examination development and strict security measures were put in place during the process of exam development and for the printing of the examinations.

“Further efforts have been made to ensure that the examinations will be well administered with well prepared and well supported supervisors, invigilators and security personnel at all examination centres. We require all these personnel to behave in a professional and honest manner. We will actively seek out and punish any form of examination malpractices by students, staff, administrators or security personnel,” said Nyalonje.

According to Nyalonje, to improve administrator accountability, terms of reference have been prepared for every administrator and there is a requirement for the administrators to sign a contract with MANEB.

She added that every effort is being made to uphold the integrity of national examinations by enhancing examinations security and engaging as many stakeholders as possible in the monitoring of examinations administration.

Nyalonje further said that major efforts have been made to make it easier for students with special needs to sit their examinations in a manner that both fairly tests their knowledge and understanding of the subject, but accommodates the different disabilities.

On JCE, she said the Government under the leadership of President Lazarus Chakwera has brought back JCE in response to the concerns that citizens raised and the Government believes that this is the right thing to do.

“There is no education system that does not have a check point within an educational cycle. This is news to be celebrated by both parents and students. A big win to the education system in Malawi,” she said.

Nyalonje then urged all those involved in exams and all Malawians, to continue to be vigilant and to guard the national examinations against any form of malpractices and to uphold the integrity of examinations.

“We require teachers, head teachers and school administrators to prepare their students well and to ensure they are fully informed of examination rules and regulations and what is expected of them during their examinations and to guard against cheating and malpractice of any kind.

“We also require the security agencies to professionally protect and oversee the security of the examinations so that no leakage can occur,” said Nyalonje.