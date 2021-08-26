Muvi wa Chilungamo calls for mindset change in Malawi

A pressure group called Muvi wa Chilungamo says there is need for change of mindset in Malawi so that the country should also one day experience a peaceful transfer of power similar to the one seen in Zambia on Tuesday.

Commander in Chief of Muvi wa Chilungamo Saunders Juma made the remarks at a press briefing held virtually on Tuesday.

Juma said Malawi has never had a peaceful transfer power from a losing president to the winner of a presidential election.

He noted that in 1994, former President Kamuzu did not hand over power after losing the presidential elections. He added that former President Joyce Banda lost the election in 2014 and she did not peacefully transfer power to Peter Mutharika who also skipped the inauguration of President Lazarus Chakwera following the 2020 presidential election.

According to Juma, Muluzi handed over power in 2004 to Bingu wa Mutharika because Bingu was handpicked by Muluzi and they came from the same party.

In Zambia on Tuesday, former President Edgar Lungu of the Patriotic Front transferred power to UNPD’s Hakainde Hichilema.

Juma said the ceremony probably surprised Malawians.

“I am sure all of us are surprised because what we know is that if a president has lost, they must be at home and leave the ground for the new president. But Zambia has proven to us that we really need mindset change.

“Despite Malawi getting independent first, Zambia has gone far ahead of us because they are more civilized and understand democracy,” said Juma.

Juma said his pressure group will embark on a two-year project to change the attitudes and mindset of Malawians.

He then urged the media to work with the pressure group so that mindset of Malawians across the country can be changed.