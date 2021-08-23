Truck driver arrested for obstructing Chakwera’s convoy

A truck driver has been arrested for obstructing President Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy along the M1 road in Mzimba.

National Police Spokesperson, James Kadadzera, has confirmed the arrest of the truck driver who has been identified as Lusungu Chibisa Chirwa.

Chirwa was arrested at Kadikechi trading center along the M1 road in Mzimba and the driver did not also have a driver’s licence at the time of the arrest.

According to reports, traffic officers tried to stop Chirwa at three different points but he ignored them. He was arrested later at Kadikechi. At the time, President Chakwera was travelling from Mzuzu to Lilongwe.

The driver is being kept at Mzuzu Police Station and he will appear in Court over the offence of failing to stop for the presidential convoy.

Yesterday, President Chakwera was in Mzuzu where he joined Anglican Diocese of Northern Malawi in celebrating 25 years of existence.

Former Commissioner of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Linda Kunje and her driver are also answering the charge of obstructing Chakwera’s convoy.

The two are suspected to have committed the offence in December last year along the Blantyre Zomba road.