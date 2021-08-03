Peter Banda completes transfer to Simba SC

Nyasa Big Bullets winger Peter Banda has signed a three-year deal with Simba Sport Club of Tanzania after the two clubs reached an agreement over his sale on Tuesday.

The news has been confirmed by Bullets Chief Executive Officer Suzgo Nyirenda.

“It is my great pleasure to announce the transfer of our player Peter Banda to Simba Sports Club of Tanzania. Peter will sign a three-year deal with Simba and Nyasa Big Bullets FC will get 8% of and future transfer of the player to any club.”

“We would like to thank Simba SC for the good and cordial negotiations and we would like to thank Peter for being a wonderful player to us during a period in which he won player of the year in Malawi in 2019,” said Nyirenda.

His move follows the expiry of his loan deal at FC Sherriff Tiraspol of Moldova on 31st July, 2021.

Banda joined FC Sheriff on a six-month loan deal from Bullets in February with an exclusive option to buy.

However, the Moldovan side did not activate the clause for the Malawi international’s permanent transfer.

He scored 7 goals and provided 10 assists during his stay at FC Sheriff. His last involvement with the Moldova champions was on July 28 in the UEFA Champions League group stages against Alashkert of Armenia.

Banda joined Bullets from Griffin Youngsters and played for a season in which he helped The People’s Team defend the TNM Super League championship.

Apart from Simba SC, rivals Young Africans were also interested in the services of the player but failed to win the race as he set his eyes on playing for the Tanzanian champions.

He is likely to fly out to South Africa for Simba SC’s pre-season training ahead of the new season.