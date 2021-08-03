Kabwe stays on as Bankers coach

Silver Strikers say Daniel Kabwe is still head coach of the Super League side.

The news comes as Malawian and Zambian media were awash with stories about the firing of the Zambian, quoting the Bankers’ board chairperson Dr. Madlhopa.

However, the Bankers, in a statement posted on the club’s Facebook today, have said that Kabwe’s employment status has never changed at any time.

“After careful evidence-based review and analysis of the team’s performance and the state of football at the club, the board is satisfied with the delivery of Mr. Kabwe as head of the technical panel.

“Based on the performance of the team so far, indicators show that there has been a huge improvement relative to the recent past football seasons and we would like to see the progress achieved to even get better under the leadership of Kabwe,” reads the part of the statement.

Kabwe will be deputized by Mcdonald Yobe.

The team has since suspended one of its assistant coaches MacDonald Mtetemera on what it calls improper conduct, leading to more speculation on what is actually happening at the Reserve Bank owned side.

“Mcdonald Mtetemela is on suspension pending investigations in relation to his conduct. A determination will be made after the investigations,” the club said.

Reports about Kabwe’s sacking came after Silver failed to beat Bullets last Friday. The loss saw Silver dropping to second on the Super League table wile Bullets moved top.