Mzuzu residents spend Covid relief money on luxuries

Some Malawians in Mzuzu are using Covid-19 relief money to buy luxuries such as smartphones.

Thousands of people in major townships of the city have received money, amounting to MK105,000 each, meant to cushion them from economic adversities of Coronavirus.

While some are utilising the money by, among others, investing in small scale businesses, others are spending the money on luxuries.

We spoke to Kelvin, a resident of Chiputula township, who we captured shopping at a mall in the city.

“It’s my happiest day. As you can see, I’m downloading everything I can from this shop. It’s Covid-19 relief money. I’ve to enjoy it by buying food and other luxuries,” he said.

Another resident identified as Rosalinda said: “It’s what the money was meant for. I’ve purchased a smartphone. It’ll be a reminder when Covid-19 is gone. I thank government for the money.”

On the other hand, we spoke to some disgruntled Malawians who are yet to receive the money.

Joyce Mvula, resident of Mchengautuwa, is among the few whose gods are yet to smile at them. She said People are deriding her.

“They call us DPP cadets. It’s boring and irksome. We tried to forward our issue to relevant authorities but we’re yet to be assisted,” she said.

Block leader for the area, Yamikani Mgeme, confirmed that some few subjects in his block were missed during the disbursement of the funds.

“We sent their names to the council, and we’re certain that they’ll get their share soon,” he said.

Due to adverse effects of Coronavirus, government, through the department of disaster management, is disbursing funds to cushion people, in urban areas, from economic hitches resulting from the pandemic.