Covid-19 vaccine: 107,201 doses administered in Malawi in four days

Malawi received 192,000 doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine on Saturday and 107,201 doses have already been administered since Monday this week.

There has been a rush for the vaccine across Malawi this week following resumption of the vaccination exercise on Monday which came after a four-week pause.

According to the Ministry of Health, between Wednesday and yesterday, 15,539 people received the first dose and 15,876 got the second dose of the vaccine.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda has since thanked people in the country for the overwhelming turnout in the vaccination sites.

She noted that that some sites in urban areas have run out of the vaccines and authorities are doing internal re-allocation to ensure that all the sites are vaccinating.

“Those that may fail to access the vaccines from the current lot should not panic as we are anticipating more AstraZeneca doses from next week and also the Johnson and Johnson vaccines. The government is doing all it can to ensure the continuous flow of the vaccine in the country and the public will be updated accordingly,” said Kandodo Chiponda.

Cumulatively, 426,263 and 109,347 people have received the first dose and second dose respectively. A total of 535,610 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.