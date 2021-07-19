Man arrested for raping three-year-old daughter

Police in Ntcheu have arrested a 24-year-old man for raping his three-year-old biological daughter.

The man identified as Patrick Sakaza committed the offence on July 18 2021 in the area of Traditional Authority Chakhumbira in the district.

According to Ntcheu police spokesperson Hastings Chigalu, mother of the victim suspected that the child had been raped after discovering sperms on the victim’s private parts.

The mother took the victim to Lizulu Police Unit where they were referred to Lizulu Health Centre.

“Medical examination at the health facility confirmed that the victim was indeed defiled. Patrick Sakaza, who is in police custody, has since admitted to have defiled his daughter,” he said.

The suspect has since been charged with defilement, contravening section138 of the penal code.