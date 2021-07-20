Devotion: Do his word

Joshua 1:8 This Book of the Law shall not depart from your mouth, but you shall meditate in it day and night that you may observe to do according to all that is written in it. For then you will make your way prosperous, and then you will have good success.

The opening scripture, God was instructing Joshua to meditate on the Word by speaking that word with his mouth day and night. As he spoke the Word, Joshua was told that his action should also align with what was written in the Word of God. In other words there should be a match between what is spoken and what is being done. Without matching words and action, good success was not possible.

Sometimes people wonder why some nice preachers who preach on healing have perpetual diseases and sicknesses in their bodies. Sometimes it may be those who preach on God’s divine provision, but have lots of debts and can’t walk in some streets because of fear of creditors (those whom they owe money). But one of the reasons is the doing of the Word.

It’s one thing to preach the Word and another thing to live in the Word and do it

James 1:22 “But be doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving yourselves.”

Doers of the Word benefit from the Word. Without doing the Word, you are deceiving yourself. The Word of God is designed to be practiced. It’s like medicine. Any medical doctor who just learns theory without practicals cannot qualify as a Doctor. Any Christian who wants to see what is written in the Word working in their life should do it.

James 1:25 “But he who looks into the perfect law of liberty and continues in it, and is not a forgetful hearer but a doer of the work, this one will be blessed in what he does.”

You are disqualified if your Words don’t match your actions.

Titus 1:16 “They profess to know God, but in works they deny Him, being abominable, disobedient, and disqualified for every good work.”

Confession

I am the doer if the Word and not hearer only. I am transformed by the Word and moving from Glory to Glory. I am changed into the image of the Word. I am a success through the Word. In Jesus Name. Amen