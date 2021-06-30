Son sets ablaze father’s house in Dowa

Police in Mponela, Dowa, are keeping in custody a 27-year-old man identified as Nephtali Mshamboza for setting his father’s house on fire.

Public relations officer for Mponela police station sergeant Macpatson Msadala has confirmed and said that Mshamboza committed the offence on June 24, 2021 at around 23:00 hours at Kambauwa village.

According to Msadala, facts are that the suspect is a troublesome person who has been causing a lot of problems at the house of his father, including intimidation.

“On this particular day, Nephtali was coming from drinking joint whilst drunk. Upon reaching home he started telling others that one day he will set fire one of the houses. He then entered one of the houses and went out. After some minutes, the reporter saw that one of the houses was on fire.

“The reporter shouted for help but it was too late because all the property was already burnt,” said Msadala.

The suspect will appear before court soon to answer charges of arson which contravenes section 337 of the penal code.

Nephtali Mshamboza comes from Kambauwa village in the area of Traditional Authority Dzoole in Dowa District.