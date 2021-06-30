Blak Seed bounces back with ‘Why’

By Sangwani Mabaso

Brave Mnyayi well known by his stage name as Blak Seed has returned in the music circles with a new hit titled ‘Why’ which has been taken from his Extended Play (EP) the Chronicles.

The artist who is based in Edinburgh Scotland (UK) says the single and the EP, will be available on online platforms for streaming and downloading.

Blak Seed said the EP comprises 7 songs and it has been produced by a Malawian producer with an idea of exposing their works in other countries.

“The song has been produced by Martin Angelz, Blakjack and vocals recorded at Rat records a Malawian reggae and contemporary singer based in Edinburgh.

“I decided to record back home as the quality of the music and studios has tremendously improved and the producers’ talents need to be recognised abroad,” he said.

He adds: “Why tackles issues of mistrust and betrayal between friends, back stabbing and not wishing others well when they do better which is of course part of our daily life home.

“If one listen to the song they will be able to relate to the situations or either reminded of one that went through that same situation.”

The artist who is also a member of Nyasa Guruz said he has fused different genres in the EP hence people should expect fireworks.

“The EP is made up with various kinds and genres like Afro beat, Reggae, Pop, Dancehall, and acoustic.”