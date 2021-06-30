DPP candidate wins in Chikwembere ward

Unofficial results for the June 29 local government by-elections in Chikwembere Ward, Blantyre North have shown that Democratic Progressive Party-DPP candidate Flossie Elizabeth Hera has won the election..

With only 3,675 cast votes out of the initial 17,959 registered voters, Hera amassed 1681 votes beating United Democratic Party-UDF candidate Jacks Nkhoma who got 681 votes.

Malawi Congress Party-MCP candidate Wyson Makungwa came out third with 583 votes during the by-elections.

Pollster-Malawi Electoral Commission-MEC is expected to announce official results of the by-elections on Thursday 1 July ,2021 after scrutinizing Null and Void of the by-elections.

Six candidates were vying for the councillorship of the area which fell vacant after the death of councillor Mathews Siyyad Jirani of the Democratic Progressive Party-DPP.

MEC was conducting parliamentary by-elections in Nkhatabay Central Constituency and local government by-elections in Chikwembere Ward in Blantyre North and Nsanje Lalanje Ward.