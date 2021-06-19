Nyamilandu cheers former coach Masanjala

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Walter Nyamilandu on Saturday morning cheered former Flames coach Alex Masanjala, who has been sick for some time, at his home in Machinjiri, Blantyre.

Accompanied by the National Football Coaches Association leadership, Nyamilandu said Masanjala contributed a lot to Malawi Football hence the need to reach out to him in his time of need.

“Masanjala is in his old age and has been sick for some time now. We came here to see him in this time of need in appreciation of what he did to Malawi Football. He was not only a Coach for the national team but he also coached me when I was young at Sugar Babies and Sucoma FC.

“He played a big role in Malawi football having trained a lot of Coaches and players so we cannot let him suffer on his own.

” We applaud the wife and kids because they have been very supportive to him and we thank God that he is alive and we are able to celebrate his life and remind him of all the good things he has done to us though he has lost memory. As FAM, we will be working hand in hand with our affiliates to look after people who contributed to Malawi football,” said Nyamilandu.

NFCA chairperson Aubrey Nankhuni said: “As NFCA, we know that there are a lot of former Coaches who are suffering and we are planning to reach out to them. We will soon put up a welfare committee that will lead the process of reaching out to all our former Coaches.”

Nyamilandu, NCA and FAM have each given the Masanjala Family K100,000.00 to help in taking care of the former coach.

Masanjala’s wife Constance Masanjala thanked FAM and NFC for reaching out to her family saying the financial assistance will help them in taking care of Masanjala.

Constance Masanjala briefing Nyamilandu

Masanjala was Flames caretaker coach in 1983 for a few months before Duncan McLennan was appointed on full time basis to replace Henry Moyo

He was also appointed as a caretaker coach alongside Young Chimodzi from 1997 to 1998 following the departure of Reuben Malola. He has also served as Under-20 and Under-17 coach.

Source: FAM