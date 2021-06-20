Devotion:  Act in faith

James 2:18 “But someone will say, “You have faith, and I have works.” Show me your faith without your works, and I will show you my faith by my works.”

Faith needs action based on God’s Word. Add action and that’s what will make you get the right results. When God called Abraham, there was action done by Abraham. He left his house and his relatives and went to the land that he didn’t know. That was faith in action. Doing the Word of God even if you don’t have all information available. Abraham didn’t have all the information about the new land. All he did was listening to the voice of God and he took the right action and he got the right results.

Remember faith comes by hearing the Word (Romans 10:17). Which means you need to hear first and do an action. In everything learn to hear the voice of God. Don’t be overwhelmed by the voice of man or voice of circumstances. Don’t listen to the voice of multitudes.

Noah listened to the Word of God and didn’t go by multitudes. Daniel, Shadreck, Misheck and Abednego all listened to the Word of God and not multitudes. Opinions of men can mislead. Even if everyone is doing it, doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do. If only men listen to God, they will do the right thing.

Remember, many in this world are on the wider path that leads to destruction. So if you follow them, you may be on your way to destruction.

Matthew 7:13 “Enter in by the narrow gate; for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and many are those who enter in by it.”

Confession

My Faith is Working. I am adding actions to my faith. As I hear the Word of God, I am taking necessary action and am winning now and always. In Jesus Name. Amen.