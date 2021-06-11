Malawi national team players trained on investment

First Discount House Limited on Thursday afternoon drilled Malawi national football team players on how they can invest their earnings to prepare them for life after football.

This comes after FDH bank opened investment accounts worth K100, 000 for each player as a token of appreciation for qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

FDH Senior Investment and Business Development Manager Tamanda Kapalamula said as sponsors of the Flames, they want to see the players sustain their living after retiring by investing their earnings.

“We pledged to give each player a seed capital of their investment with FDH worth K100,000 for them to add on it and keep on investing so that they grow their income.

“We saw it wise to train them on how they can invest the money they are earning today to prepare them for life after retirement .

“Having an investment account will help the players to have a sustainable income source in future because football is a short career. One can even go into early retirement because of an injury hence the need for the players to invest their money”, he said.

South Africa-based striker Richard Mbulu said the talk has helped the players understand the importance of saving money for the future.

“It was a timely and very important talk to us. We have seen former players whom we used to admire failing to make ends meet because they failed to invest their earnings. But we have been privileged with such an opportunity to know the advantages of investing our money now.

“I personally will invest my money with FDH and I would like to urge my fellow players to do the same because this will help us and our families in the future,” said Mbulu.