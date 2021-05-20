Indecent assault suspect Sumbuleta out on bail

After spending a month on remand at Maula Prison, indecent assault suspect Aubrey Sumbuleta has today been granted bail.

High Court Judge Chifundo Kachale has granted bail to the former MBC Director General.

Conditions for the bail include K500, 000 cash bond and two sureties each bonded at K250, 000. Sumbuleta has also been ordered to surrender title documents for his Mpingwe plot, to report to Limbe Police every Monday and to surrender travel documents.

Sumbuleta was charged with six counts related to indecent assault and abuse of office.

He was arrested in April came after an inquiry the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) inquiry report on sexual abuse at MBC.

The MHRC report revealed that Sumbuleta sexually abused female employees from the MBC in 2010 when Sumbuleta was Deputy Director of Information and between 2015 and 2020 when he was Director General of the MBC.