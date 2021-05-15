Super League: Warriors end first round win

Mzuzu Warriors have wrapped up the first round of the Tnm Super League with a win over Kamuzu Barracks.

The Warriors beat Kamuzu Barracks 1-0 today at Mzuzu Stadium.

They have ended the first round with 4 wins, 9 losses and 2 draws and are now on position 14 with 14 points. Kamuzu Barracks have also played 15 games and they have 4 wins, 5 draws and 6 losses and they are on position 11 with 17 points.

During the game, Warriors found the back of the net in the 20th minute. Gift Kasambala played the ball across Barracks’ goal and Shenton Banda finished it.

Daniel Sibale had a golden opportunity to double the lead but his effort was saved by KB goalkeeper Bonage Lweya.

In 69th minute, KB pulled out Zinjani Yona and brought in striker Sammy Chiponda to help at the front but they failed to get a goal.

At the end of regulation time, it was Warriors 1-0 Kamuzu Barracks. Daniel Sibale was voted player of the match.

In Post-match interview, Warriors coach Gilbert Chirwa said they will beef up the squad in the second round.

“I am happy we have finished the first round with a win and we are going to prepare for the second round as we didn’t play well in the first round of the league.

“Definitely, we are going to beef up our with about seven players from different Super league sides and some from Euthini. It’s too early to reveal clubs where they are from but you will see new faces in the second round and you will not to see all lazy players,” said Chirwa.

Commenting of the game, Kamuzu Barracks coach Ted Kalinde said it was not their day.

“We will sit down to see where we can add forces and we will bring some players from Chipiku league to beef the squad,” Kalinde said.