Govt to terminate interns’ contracts

The Tonse Alliance Government says it will terminate contracts of thousands of graduate interns who were recruited in 2018 and 2019.

Secretary for Labour Hlalerwayo Nyangulu says the contracts will be terminated at the end of June, 2021.

The interns were engaged for a period of two years but Government says it has revised the duration to a maximum of one year to give a chance to more graduates to benefit from the program.

“The Ministry will strictly abide by the terms of the contracts that interns signed before joining the program and will not accommodate any requests for extension of contracts as there are already thousands of graduates queuing for the same workplaces,” reads part of the statement.

Internship programme were introduced during the Peter Mutharika administration to provide work integrated experience to graduates as a bridging programme from schooling to work in order to improve their employability.

Government has always insisted that the the internship programme does not in any way provide for automatic entry into the civil service as some interns perceive.

Fresh interns were recruited in April this year and the government expects to hire more interns this year.