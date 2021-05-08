Mob kills suspected thief in Chikwawa

A mob on Friday killed a man accused of stealing goats at Sekeni Village in Chikwawa district.

The suspected thief has been identified as Semion Mora. The mob also seriously injured another man over similar allegations.

Chikwawa Police Station Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Dickson Matemba said the suspects were apprehended by the community for allegedly stealing goats.

They were severely assaulted and were taken to Chikwawa District Hospital where Semion Mora was pronounced dead upon arrival. His accomplice, Sailes Kalidozo of Chambuluka Village in the same area is still receiving treatment at the hospital.

Mora hailed from Bereu Village, Traditional Authority Maseya in Chikwawa

Meanwhile, Police in the district condemn mob justice and are therefore assuring communities that suspected murderers will be brought to book.