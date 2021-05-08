Chakwera’s rallies breach Covid-19 gathering limit

Malawians have faulted President Lazarus Chakwera for holding rallies where thaousands gathered, breaching the 250-people gathering limit set by the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus.

On his way to the Northern Region yesterday, the president addressed thousands of supporters at Lumbadzi, Mponela and Madisi Trading Centres in Dowa and Kasungu.

Thousands of people also gathered in Mzuzu to welcome Chakwera and most of them were not wearing masks and there was no social distancing.

James Zimba of Lilongwe said the President should have been leading by example by doing things that help to fight the pandemic.

“Malawi is a sad country. How can a leader allow thousands of people to gather like that? I didn’t expect that to happen when we really need more civic education,” he said.

Innocent Chilala from Dedza said Chakwera should just declare the country free of Covid -19.

“Let me ask the President to declare this country free Covid-19. This is not on, how can the Government bar people from watching football while politicians are breaching prevention measures,” he said.

Malawi has recorded a total of 34,158 cases, including eight new cases registered yesterday and the country has 727 active cases.

On Friday, the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 advised Malawians to continue observing prevention measured such as wearing masks and observing social distance.