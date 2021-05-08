Devotion: Growing better each day

Proverbs 15:24 “The path of life leads upward for the wise, to keep him from going downward to Sheol.”

There is only one direction for a believer and that’s upward direction. The scripture says the downward way will lead you to Sheol. That’s why you should never accept what people talk about life of ups and downs. It’s too dangerous for a believer and not consistent with our nature.

2Corinthians 3:18 “But we all, with unveiled face beholding as in a mirror the glory of the Lord, are transformed into the same image from glory to glory, even as from the Lord, the Spirit.”

Move from glory to glory. That’s an upward and forward movement. Don’t accept anything less than that. There are some people whose life isn’t consistent with their nature as believers. The only thing that is moving up is their age and everything else seems to be going down. Refuse to go down and that is why your speech and manner of life should be consistent with that nature.

Proverbs 4:18 “But the path of the righteous is like the bright morning light, growing brighter and brighter until full day.”

Our path is to be brighter and brighter not going dimmer and dimmer or not brighter then dimmer. That is not consistent with the path of a righteous person. This is why you should always ensure that your tomorrow is greater than today and today should be better than yesterday. You need to beat your past record. If you used to pray for 10 minutes yesterday, move from there to 20 tomorrow. Your giving to God today must be better than yesterday. Your impact today must be greater than yesterday. And so on.

Learn to stay longer in prayer, Meditate on the Word and learn to fellowship with the Holy Spirit for an ever-increasing glory in your life.

Confession:

I am the righteousness of God. My life has taken one direction and that is forward and upward. I refuse the life of ups and downs because it is not consistent with my nature. I am a success now and always. In Jesus Name