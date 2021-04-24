Preview: Bullets eager to end Civil’s unbeaten run

The 2020/21 edition of TNM Super League brings a mouthwatering fixture this weekend as two of the best performing teams in the current season, Nyasa Big Bullets and Civil Sporting Club, lock horns in what is set to be the game of the week.

It’s a battle of the second position as the two teams are just separated by two points, with the defending champions sitting third whilst the Lilongwe based side are second in the standings.

The two teams are currently enjoying a good run of form as they have registered victories in the past four games after the resumption of games earlier this month.

Out of four games played, Bullets have won three and drawn once with four straight cleen sheets in a row from which six goals have been scored.

On the other hand, the Civil Servants have had two wins and two draws and are the only unbeaten side to date in the league.

However, past statistics favor the People’s Team over the Lilongwe based side.

But head coach Kalisto Pasuwa knows Saturday’s match will be a tough one and has warned his charges to raise up their game if they are to collect points.

“It’s one thing where we don’t need to look into it. As a team, we know that any team fights against us and for us to collect points, we need to raise the tempo. We are playing against a very good side which is now highly motivated because of their current form and we need to do more in order for us to collect points,” he told reporters.

In five seasons, Bullets have registered nine wins and a single draw in ten meetings, with Civil Sporting only coming closer once in a 2-2 in 2014.

In 2019, Bullets recorded a massive 6-0 victory over Saturday’s opponents before completing a double in Lilongwe with a 1-0 win, a victory which edged them closer towards their title defence.

But in the ongoing season, Bullets is meeting a very motivated side which is eager to end the defending champions’s unbeaten home run in eight seasons.

Head coach Franco Ndawa told the local press that playing away from home will not be a problem to his players as they have also won more games away from their base.

“We are taking the game as it is. We are not worried that we will play away from home because we have also done well away from our base. Bullets is just like any other team and we will go at Kamuzu Stadium to win,” he was quoted.

Previous results between the two sides

2014 Season

-Civil Sporting Club 1-3 Nyasa Big Bullets

-Nyasa Big Bullets 2-0 Civil Sporting Club

2015 Season

-Civil Sporting Club 1-3 Nyasa Big Bullets

-Nyasa Big Bullets 2-1 Civil Sporting Club

2016 Season

-Nyasa Big Bullets 1-0 Civil Sporting Club

-Civil Sporting Club 0-2 Nyasa Big Bullets

2018 Season

-Civil Sporting Club 1-2 Nyasa Big Bullets

-Nyasa Big Bullets 2-1 Civil Sporting Club

2019 Season

-Nyasa Big Bullets 6-0 Civil Sporting Club

-Civil Sporting Club 0-1 Nyasa Big Bullets

Civil Sporting should worry about forward Hassan Kajoke who has five goals of the Lilongwe side.

In other matches, resurgent Moyale Barracks will play host to the struggling Mzuzu Warriors at Mzuzu Stadium whilst Kamuzu Barracks will welcome Chitipa United at Nankhaka Stadium.