Devotion: Celebrate the word

Psalms 1: 2-3 “But his delight is in the law of the LORD, and on his law he meditates day and night. He is like a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in season and whose leaf does not wither. Whatever he does prospers.”

Celebrate the Word. Be excited and rejoice at the Word of God because the Word of God is a person (John1:14) and every person who is welcome at a place is able to do what they came to do. If they are not welcome, they may not fulfill their mission. Therefore delight yourself and receive every Word of God with joy. When the Word is received with joy, the Word will work in your life.

Isaiah 55:11 “So is my word that goes out of my mouth: it will not return to me void, but it will accomplish that which I please, and it will prosper in the thing I sent it to do.”

No book or movie should take preeminence over the Word of God. Rejoice more and love the Word more than movies or books of the world. Word is alive and active.

Psalms 119: 162 “I rejoice at your word as one who finds great spoil.”

Rejoice at the Word more than someone who has got a lot of money. God has never sent His Word in vain. He wants us to benefit.

Use the Word, meditate and do the Word and your progress and profiting in every area will appear to all.

1Timothy 4:15-16 “Meditate upon these things; give thyself wholly to them; that thy profiting may appear Ato all.”

Joshua 1 : 8 “This Book of the Law shall not depart out of your mouth, but you shall meditate on it day and night, that you may observe and do according to all that is written in it. For then you shall make your way prosperous, and then you shall deal wisely and have good success.”

CONFESSION: The Word of God is my delight and I will always meditate on the Word for my benefit and progress in every area of life. I rejoice at the Word of God because my success is assured through the Word. In Jesus Name. Amen.