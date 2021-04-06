Man aged 70 arrested over rape of his granddaughter

A 70-year-old has been arrested in Mzimba over the rape of his 15-year-old granddaughter.

The man has been identified as Chimtumbila Soko. Malawi News Agency reported that the grandfather raped the child last year.

Mzimba Police Deputy Public Relations Officer (DPRO), John Nyirongo, told the agency that the girl stays with her father close to Soko’s house.

“In December 2020, the girl went to the house of the grandfather to give him food and Soko later defiled her,” he said.

He added that Soko sexually abused the child on four occasions.

On March 16, 2021 the child revealed her ordeal to school child care committee members who called Soko in the presence of the Senior Village Headman for questioning upon which he pleaded guilty.

The child was taken to Mzimba District Hospital for examination where it was confirmed that she had indeed been sexually abused.

Soko will soon appear in court to answer a charge of defilement which is contrary to Section 381 of the Penal Code.

He hails from Kamthambani Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Chindi in Mzimba District.