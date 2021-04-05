Teachers to resume strike

Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) has announced the resumption of the teachers’ strike over Covid-19 allowances.

TUM chairperson Willy Malimba has confirmed the resumption of the industrial action.

Malimba said teachers will not report for work starting tomorrow as government has failed to give the teachers money to purchase Coronavirus prevention materials.

Teachers started striking last month, demanding K35,000 in risk allowances each.

Government claimed that teachers are not considered to be at high risk hence could not be given allowances but would be prioritized for Covid-19 vaccine.

Two weeks after the start of the strike, team from the Ministry of Education the Parliamentary Committee on Education met Teachers Union of Malawi and a resolution was reached to consider providing teachers money to buy personal protective equipment (PPEs) on their own.

Following the agreement, teachers suspended the strike and resumed work.

However, the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus rejected the arrangement and teachers last week gave government seven days to resolve the issue.