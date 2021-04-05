Two houses demolished over child sexual abuse allegations

A mob in Dowa has demolished two houses belonging to the family of a 20-year-old man who is accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old child.

The incident happened in Traditional Authority Chakhaza in Dowa yesterday.

Mponela police spokesperson Inspector Kaitano Lubrino said the man identified as Richard Baziliyo from Longwe Village is suspected to have abducted the child on March 27.

The two were reportedly living as man and wife and when the girl’s relatives heard the issue, they stormed the man’s village

Two houses including that of Richard were completely demolished and two more were partly damaged. Richard’s father was also severely injured.

Police officers from Mponela Police Station intervened in restoring peace in the village.

Three women and five men have been arrested in connection to the matter. The suspects have been identified as Polina Phiri, 45, Grace Kangulu, 27, Abgail Fusileni, 22, Manifuledi Kangulu, 58, Sydney Kangulu, 24, Dominick Kangulu, 20, Chaola Mwandira, 34 and Yamikani Chikankheni aged 18.

Some of the suspects will answer malicious damage charges while others have been arrested for unlawful wounding.

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt to arrest Richard Baziliyo who is still on the run. He is expected to answer a defilement charge.