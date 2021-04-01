Presidency condoles Bushiri with K2.2 million

The Malawi Presidency has condoled the family of Shepherd Bushiri with over MK2 million following the loss of his daughter, Israella.

According to spokesperson for Bushiri, Ephraim Nyondo, some notable Malawians have extended a hand of support to the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church.

Writing on his Facebook page, Nyondo thanked the state President Lazarus Chakwera for making a donation of MK1.2 million to the Bushiris.

The state Vice President, Saulos Chilima, has also made a donation of MK1 million to the Bushiris as a form of condolence.

Business magnet Leston Mulli has made a support of half a million, wrote Nyondo.

Bushiri’s daughter, Israella, died on Monday in Kenya after a short hospital stay. She had previously been stopped from travelling to Kenya to access medical help on undisclosed reasons by the government.

When her death was announced, Bushiri accused the Malawi government of contributing to her death for not allowing her access medical help in good time.