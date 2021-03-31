Independent candidate Million wins Zomba Changalume by-election

By Chikondi Kasichi

Unofficial results for Zomba Changalume by-election indicate that the Parliamentary seat for the constituency has gone to independent candidate Bizwick Million.

Announcing the unofficial results at Zomba district tally centre based at Zomba Urban secondary school hall, Acting District Commissioner Walter Chikuni said out of 13, 793 total votes cast, Million got 4, 280 seconded by UTM candidate Jean Cheonga Chilemba who got 2, 651 votes.

Independent Mahomed Osman and Mary Muheya of DPP got 2, 492 and 2, 207 votes respectively.

By-election in Zomba Changalume has been held following the death of late John Chikalimba who was until his death was Member of Parliament for the area.

During the campaign, UTM, DPP, Million and Independent Mahomed Osman famously known as OG Issa were front runners who attracted attention of people to their rallies.

Voting process went on well almost in all centres only that there was fighting between People’s Party and United Transformation Movement officials at Thondwe when PP noticed that UTM were following them everywhere they were going to deliver food to their monitors.

This prompted People’s Party members to act by damaging tires of the UTM vehicle.

The matter is currently at Thondwe Police station.

It is not known if the candidates who donated various items including vehicles as ambulances will maintain their decisions to leave them in the Constituency.

Apart from Zomba Changalume constituency, Malawi Electoral Commission also held parliamentary elections in Karonga North West, Ntchisi North, Lilongwe Nsinja, Chikwawa East, Nsanje Central and Nsanje North.

MEC also conducted local government by-elections in Livilidzi ward in Balaka West constituency as well as Chitakale ward in Mulanje South constituency.

Malawi Electoral Commission will announce official results for the by-elections held in the country on Thursday.