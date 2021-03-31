DPP retains Balaka Ward as voter apathy mars by-elections

Unofficial results of the March 30 by-elections in Balaka Liviridzi Ward have shown that Democratic Progressive Party-DPP candidate Lucius Elia has won the election which was marred by voter apathy.

With only 6,220 cast votes out of the initial 24,160 registered voters, Elia amassed 2,191 votes beating UTM party candidate Richard Koloko Alli who got 1,618 votes.

United Democratic Front- UDF candidate Stande Nguyeje who once served as a councillor for the area came out third during the by-elections.

Pollster -Malawi Electoral Commission-MEC is expected to announce official results of the by-elections on Thursday 1 April ,2021.

Seven candidates were vying for the councillorship of the area which fell vacant after the death of councillor Nelson Chimera of the Democratic Progressive Party-DPP.