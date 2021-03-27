Ombudsman urged to investigate MBC boss recruitment

Reports that the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) board has settled on George Kasakula to head the state broadcaster have compelled some concerned Malawians to urge the Ombudsman to investigate the recruitment procedure.

In an interview, David Simwaka, one of the citizens, confirmed that they’re penning Ombudsman Martha Chizuma to intervene on the matter.

According to Simwaka, high chances are that Kasakula may have clinched the position out of political influence.

“We feel it is payback for his efforts in making a way for Chakwera to be where he is today. In reference, his partner, Brian Banda, is already a press secretary. That was payback. And, we won’t accept the appointment of Kasakula just like that,” he said.

In an interview, minister of information, Gospel Kazako, disclosed that about six people battled out for the position.

He, however, could not confirm reports that the MBC board has settled for Kasakula.

Kasakula, the editor-in-chief for Times group, has been spearheading propaganda programs against the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on both the radio, TV and his columns in the newspaper.

He is believed to have helped to influence some Malawians to vote for the ruling Tonse Alliance.

Journalist Kondwani Munthali said in a Facebook post that he applied for the position of MBC boss but felt Kasakula was already the preferred candidate.

“The preferred candidate has been George Kasakula from the beginning. Everyone who applied and the poor six who were called were wasting their their time. I applied too,” he said

The position of MBC director general fell vacant after the firing of Aubrey Sumbuleta on grounds of incompetence.

MBC, run by tax payers, has, since its inception, been running under the armpits of ruling parties.